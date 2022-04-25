First home win is huge shot in the arm for Leeds Rhinos says Jarrod O’Connor

Rhinos picked up their first victory in seven matches – and second of the season – when they beat Toulouse Olympique 25-14 in a relegation four-pointer at Headingley last Friday.

It was also Leeds’ first home win of 2022, at the seventh attempt, but O’Connor feels performances are improving and is confident the next positive result won’t be far off.

“We were just waiting for that first win,” O’Connor said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor is tackled by the Toulouse defence. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I think performances have been improving each week.

“We have got more and more confident each week, so that win is just going to put us in the right direction.”

O’Connor said “everyone was buzzing” in the changing room after the match and the confidence gained from ending their poor run will set up a positive week’s preparation for the visit of in-form Hull KR in four days’ time.

He joked: “I think a few of us had forgotten the team song!

Leeds Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“But everyone was dead happy to get the win and we will look to take that into [this] week.”

Defeat would have sent Rhinos bottom of the table.

Instead, they remain 11th, but now have a three-point gap over Toulouse.

“We knew they were going to treat it as a final so we all had to be prepared for that,” O’Connor admitted.

Leeds Rhinos interim coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan is interviewed by John Wilkin. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Everyone dug in and I think that’s why we got the win.

“It was one of those when the result was all that mattered, but I think every week we are all working together a bit more as a team, rather than doing things individually.

“I think our attack looked a bit more fluid; on their line we looked dangerous.

“We were asking different questions and ultimately that got us the win.”

The game three days ago was Jones-Buchanan’s first success as interim-coach, though Rhinos drew with Huddersfield Giants in their previous home game.

“Jonesy has just simplified it and stripped it right back,” O’Connor said.

“He has made it all about hard work.

“Obviously that’s what Jonesy has always been about and I think it’s probably what we needed at the time, rather than flashy plays.

“What he has done for us has been immense and leading into the new coach coming in, I think he has built a good foundation.”

Rohan Smith is expected to arrive in Leeds this week, though he may not officially take over as coach until after Friday’s game. O’Connor said: “Everyone we’ve heard from has been saying how good he is.

“The lads who’ve been coached by him before have been speaking to the boys, saying we’ll enjoy it because he is good at developing players.

“With the young set of lads coming through, that’s exactly what this club needs.”

Rhinos had two 17 year olds – Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield – in their starting line-up against Toulouse, plus Morgan Gannon who is 18.

O’Connor is only 20 and reckons the new coach coming in is a boost for the team’s rookies.

“It is something all the young lads are excited for,” he added.

“We’re looking forward to him coming in so we can progress and get better.”

Friday’s game was O’Connor’s 21st senior appearance for Leeds and he feels he is coming of age as a first-team player, despite the tough circumstances this year.

“Jonesy has shown a lot of faith in me and obviously I want to repay him by playing well,” he said.

“He’s given me long minutes in the last two games, which I have enjoyed.

“That’s only going to benefit me so I am really happy with what’s happened.”

Meanwhile, Rhinos under-18s maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 30-10 victory at Huddersfield Giants.

Kai Morgan scored two tries and three goals for Leeds, who led 12-10 at half-time.