The First Bus logo will feature on both rugby and netball strips for the 2022 season. The bus operator is also introducing a selection of offers, including a 10-game day ticket for half-price travel for club members and 50 per cent off an adult single fare bought on the First Bus app on matchdays for men’s and women’s games, making it £1 for trips from Leeds city centre to Headingley Stadium.

First Bus West Yorkshire’s commercial manager Ross Johnstone said: “We’re excited to build on our relationship with Leeds Rhinos and, like the fans, we can’t wait to see the players appear in their kit for the opening games.

“This partnership is about working together to connect local people and communities to the club they love and supporting live leisure activities that will help the economic revival of Leeds.”

Rhinos women's team star Caitlin Beevers (left) and netball ace Rhea Dixon with Dan Busfield, franchise director of Rhinos Netball, Ross Johnstone of First Bus and club chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by First Bus

Gary Hetherington, Rhinos’ chief executive, added: “We are beginning to see our city open up again following the pandemic and we want people getting out and about playing and watching sport.

“The First Bus network across the city is not only great for fans on matchdays, but every day as they travel to take part in sport and leisure time.”