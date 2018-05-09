Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC: Winger Briscoe has world record in his sights

STAR WINGER Luke Briscoe has an opportunity to equal one of the oldest records in rugby league tomorrow night.

Briscoe will go into the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie at home to Hull having scored at least one try in Featherstone Rovers’ last 16 games. The world record is 17 consecutive matches, achieved by Leeds’ Australian winger Eric Harris between December 1935 and February 1936.

John Duffy chats to Richard Moore.

Tomorrow’s tie is the first time Rovers have faced Hull in the Challenge Cup since their victory in the 1983 final and coach John Duffy said: “I think we can have a dig.

“It is going to be a massive test for us, but we’ve got to go out and give it everything we’ve got – and we’ve got to enjoy it as well and learn from playing the best players.”

Rovers are without their dual-registered Leeds Rhinos trio Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman and Jordan Lilley.

Castleford Tigers’ Mitch Clark also drops out, as does fellow loan player Jansin Turgut, who is will not figure against his parent club.

John Davies, Anthony Thackeray, James Lockwood, Luke Cooper, Ian Hardman Josh Hardcastle and Matty Wildie are all in contention for a recall to the 17.

“It gives an opportunity to a few players who haven’t played many minutes and hopefully they’ll take it with both hands,” Duffy added.

“We’ve got some hungry players and they’re all looking forward to it.”

Hull are without first-choice half-backs Albert Kelly, who has a hamstring injury and Marc Sneyd after he damaged a knee in last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Prop Scott Taylor (shoulder) also drops out. Danny Washbrook, Jez Litten and Hakim Miloudi have been recalled to Hull’s initial 19-man squad and Chris Green and Jordan Lane, who were not selected last week, are also included.

Recent signing Joe Westerman has been named in Hull’s squad. He featured in Toronto Wolfpack’s 17 for the fourth round tie at Kells, but was an unused substitute.

Featherstone Rovers: from Hardman, Robinson, Taulapapa, Briscoe, Ridyard, Thackeray, Wheeldon, Carlile, Moore, Farrell, Davies, Lockwood, Wildie, Hock, Cooper, Holmes, Hardcastle, Knowles, Brooks.

Hull: from Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Litten, Paea, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Westerman.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Warrington).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.35pm.