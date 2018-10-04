Featherstone Rovers raid Papua New Guinea’s international ranks once again

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed Papua New Guinea international centre Thompson Teteh for the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old, who has played for PNG Hunters and Redcliffe Dolphins, will join his countrymen Ase and Watson Boas at the Betfred Championship club next year.

Teteh was a member of the Kumuls’ 2017 World Cup squad and PNG’s gold-medal-winning rugby league nines team at the 2015 Pacific Games.

Featherstone Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted to have brought Thompson Teteh in for the 2019 season.

“He is a player we have been monitoring for a couple of years and has received attention from a number of Super League clubs.

“Alongside Ase and Watson Boas he will add an element of international class to next year’s squad.” Longo added: “He is an exciting and powerful player who has experience at the highest level.

“The addition of those qualities to the Championship exposure of our recruits from Batley and the enthusiastic hunger of the academy stars we have signed means our team for next season is striking the perfect balance.

“We are not content yet though and will make further additions ahead of 2019.”

Teteh is set to arrive in England in January, subject to Home Office approval.