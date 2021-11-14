Featherstone Rovers fixtures 2022
Four-time Super League-winning coach Brian McDermott's first game in charge of Featherstone Rovers will be away to York City Knights on Monday, January 31.
Rovers are aiming to make it third time lucky in their quest for a place in Betfred Super League, after losing in each of the past two million pound games.
Their opening two matches will both be televised by Premier Sports, with the derby at York followed by a huge home clash with relegated Leigh Centurions a week later.
Here's the full list of Rovers' 2022 Championship fixtures.
January
Mon 31: York A 7.45pm
February
Mon 7: Leigh H 7.45pm
Sun 13: Workington A 2pm
Sun 20: London H 3pm
March
Sun 6: Halifax H 3pm,
Sun 20: Batley A 3pm
April
Sun 3: Sheffield H 3pm
Fri 15: Barrow H 6pm
Mon 25: Bradford A 7.45pm
May
Sun 1: Widnes H 3pm
Sun 15: Dewsbury A 3pm
Sun 22: Whitehaven H 3pm
June
Thur 2: Newcastle A 3pm
Sun 5: Bradford H 3pm
Sun 12: Leigh A 3pm
Sun 26: Batley H 3pm
July
Sat 2: Newcastle H 6pm
Sun 10: London A 3pm
Sun 17: Whitehaven A 3pm
Sat 23: York H 6pm
Sun 31: TBC (Summer Bash)
August
Sun 7: Widnes A 3pm
Sun 14: Dewsbury H 3pm
Sun 21: Barrow A 3pm
Sat 27: Workington H 6pm
September
Fri 2: Sheffield A 7.45pm
Sun 11: Halifax A 3pm