Featherstone Rovers fixtures 2022

Four-time Super League-winning coach Brian McDermott's first game in charge of Featherstone Rovers will be away to York City Knights on Monday, January 31.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:00 pm
Featherstone Rovers coach Brian McDermott. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

Rovers are aiming to make it third time lucky in their quest for a place in Betfred Super League, after losing in each of the past two million pound games.

Their opening two matches will both be televised by Premier Sports, with the derby at York followed by a huge home clash with relegated Leigh Centurions a week later.

Here's the full list of Rovers' 2022 Championship fixtures.

January

Mon 31: York A 7.45pm

February

Mon 7: Leigh H 7.45pm

Sun 13: Workington A 2pm

Sun 20: London H 3pm

March

Sun 6: Halifax H 3pm,

Sun 20: Batley A 3pm

April

Sun 3: Sheffield H 3pm

Fri 15: Barrow H 6pm

Mon 25: Bradford A 7.45pm

May

Sun 1: Widnes H 3pm

Sun 15: Dewsbury A 3pm

Sun 22: Whitehaven H 3pm

June

Thur 2: Newcastle A 3pm

Sun 5: Bradford H 3pm

Sun 12: Leigh A 3pm

Sun 26: Batley H 3pm

July

Sat 2: Newcastle H 6pm

Sun 10: London A 3pm

Sun 17: Whitehaven A 3pm

Sat 23: York H 6pm

Sun 31: TBC (Summer Bash)

August

Sun 7: Widnes A 3pm

Sun 14: Dewsbury H 3pm

Sun 21: Barrow A 3pm

Sat 27: Workington H 6pm

September

Fri 2: Sheffield A 7.45pm

Sun 11: Halifax A 3pm

