Featherstone Rovers fined by RFL over incidents involving supporters

Featherstone have been fined by the Rugby Football League (RFL) after an investigation into two incidents involving spectators during the Betfred Championship game at Rochdale Hornets last month.

READ: Castleford Tigers are showing their teeth, admits Mike McMeeken

Rovers, who were found to have breached operational rules, have also been warned over future misconduct.

The club have reacted by increasing the number of stewards at Sunday’s home match against Widnes Vikings, introducing a text number for supporters to contact if they witness any antisocial behaviour and stepping up video surveillance.

A statement on Rovers’ website said: “The club can assure supporters it is working hard to improve the match-day experience in order to maintain standards that have been set on and off the field.

“The club will increase the number of stewards for the fixture on Sunday against Widnes Vikings and implement a new crowd care text service number that will link directly to the head steward.

“Furthermore, stewards will be wearing body cams so we can identify any person who persistently uses language not fit for rugby league.”

Rovers chief executive Davide Longo added: “It is hugely disappointing when we receive a fine.

“The club endeavours to operate in a professional way at all times and we expect our supporters to do the same when representing the club away from our stadium.

“Unexpected fines only impact on our spend and potential recruitment further down the line and I am sure no supporter wants this to be the case.

“We encourage fans to be vocal and supportive of the team, but this needs to be done in a respectful and family friendly manner.”

The number for the text care service is 07394950356.

Meanwhile, Rovers will host three Doncaster home games during pitch renovation work at the League One club’s Keepmoat Stadium.

The 1895 Cup quarter-final clash between Doncaster and Sheffield Eagles will be played at LD Nutrition Stadium on Wednesday, June 26.

The ground will also stage Doncaster’s league fixtures against Whitehaven on Sunday, July 14 and Newcastle two weeks later.