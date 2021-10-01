Hall was this week named Championship player of the year, two months after a man of the match performance for Rovers in their 1895 Cup final win over York City Knights at Wembley.

But asked if he would swap those accolades for promotion, Hall insisted: “One hundred per cent. It’s not an individual game is it?”

Rovers are at home to Halifax in a league semi-final, with the winners going through to face either Toulouse Olympique or Batley Bulldogs in next weekend’s title and promotion decider.

Craig Hall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Some people might set out to win individual awards, but most realise it’s all about the team,” Hall added.

“We’re sitting in second at the moment and hopefully come the end of the Million Pound game we’re lifting that trophy.”

Rovers’ entire season is on the line, but Hall insisted he is feeling “pretty laid-back”.

He said: “I won’t be thinking about it that way.

Craig Hall receives his Wembley man of the match medal from RFL chairman Simon Johnson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ll just want to go and play my best for the team which everyone can do.

“If we all play to our potential, we can come out on top.”

Halifax finished third, but Rovers have beaten them twice this year.

Hall predicted: “They will throw everything at us.

“A few weeks ago we put 50 points on them and, to be honest, the team was pretty disappointed after the game, weirdly enough.

“There were a few wrongs we need to make right ourselves going into it. We’re definitely looking forward to it.”