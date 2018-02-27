Featherstone Rovers’ approach rights a few wrongs – Duffy

A POSITIVE attitude was behind Featherstone Rovers’ 58-14 home triumph over Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship, according to coach John Duffy.

Duffy felt Rovers righted some wrongs following their first defeat of the season, at London Broncos, a week earlier.

Richard Moore, facing a lengthy ban. PIC: Tony Johnson

“I thought our attitude was good,” Duffy said. “Sheffield came and had a really good dig at us, but we set our stall out in defence and we scored some fantastic tries.

“We could have scored a few more if we’d been a bit more clinical, but I was really happy with how we performed.”

Rovers prop Richard Moore faces a three-to-five-match ban when he appears before the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary committee today, following his sending-off in the defeat at London Broncos.

Mitch Clark has completed his initial month on loan from Castleford Tigers and is set to remain at Rovers on a week-to-week basis.

Back in contention, Mitch Clark. PIC: Tony Johnson

Rovers’ next game is away to Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Centurions are without a coach after Neil Jukes resigned yesterday. Kieron Purtill will be caretaker-coach this weekend, with Paul Anderson acting as his assistant and the club plan to advertise for a new permanent team boss.

Leigh, who were relegated last year, have won only one of their opening four Championship games.