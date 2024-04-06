Fans, action, controversy: 19 superb pictures from Headingley as Leeds Rhinos faced Warrington Wolves

On an eventful evening, in front of a 12,000 crowd, Rhinos took an early lead through a Harry Newman touchdown, but suffered two injuries and had a try controversially disallowed as Warrington took home two precious points. Coach Rohan Smith admitted his side weren’t good enough over the 80 minutes and were trying too hard at times. Ace Yorkshire Evening Post snapper Bruce Rollinson was at the big game to capture all the action on and off the field. Here are 19 of his best pictures.