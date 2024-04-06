Fans, action, controversy: 19 superb pictures from Headingley as Leeds Rhinos faced Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos missed a chance to go joint-top of Super League when they were beaten 34-8 by Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 13:03 BST

On an eventful evening, in front of a 12,000 crowd, Rhinos took an early lead through a Harry Newman touchdown, but suffered two injuries and had a try controversially disallowed as Warrington took home two precious points. Coach Rohan Smith admitted his side weren’t good enough over the 80 minutes and were trying too hard at times. Ace Yorkshire Evening Post snapper Bruce Rollinson was at the big game to capture all the action on and off the field. Here are 19 of his best pictures.

Rhinos winger Ash Handley almost scored a stunner against Warrington, racing 90 metres before being tackled just short by Matty Ashton. He later went off injured.

1. Ash Handley

Rhinos winger Ash Handley almost scored a stunner against Warrington, racing 90 metres before being tackled just short by Matty Ashton. He later went off injured. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
These Leeds fans had high hopes before the game against Warrington.

2. Rhinos fans

These Leeds fans had high hopes before the game against Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Harry Newman celebrates his try which gave Rhinos a short-lived 4-0 lead.

3. Harry Newman celebration

Harry Newman celebrates his try which gave Rhinos a short-lived 4-0 lead. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Substitute Jarrod O'Connor tries to get Rhinos going forward against Warrington.

4. Jarod O'Connor

Substitute Jarrod O'Connor tries to get Rhinos going forward against Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Rhinos fans urge their side on against Warrington.

5. Marching on together

Rhinos fans urge their side on against Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Nineteen-year-old centre Ned McCormack made his Rhinos debut in the loss to Warrington.

6. Ned McCormack debut

Nineteen-year-old centre Ned McCormack made his Rhinos debut in the loss to Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HeadingleyWarrington WolvesBruce RollinsonSuper LeagueRhinosWarrington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.