Fans, action, controversy: 19 superb pictures from Headingley as Leeds Rhinos faced Warrington Wolves

On an eventful evening, in front of a 12,000 crowd, Rhinos took an early lead through a Harry Newman touchdown, but suffered two injuries and had a try controversially disallowed as Warrington took home two precious points. Coach Rohan Smith admitted his side weren’t good enough over the 80 minutes and were trying too hard at times. Ace Yorkshire Evening Post snapper Bruce Rollinson was at the big game to capture all the action on and off the field. Here are 19 of his best pictures.
1. Ash Handley
Rhinos winger Ash Handley almost scored a stunner against Warrington, racing 90 metres before being tackled just short by Matty Ashton. He later went off injured. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Rhinos fans
These Leeds fans had high hopes before the game against Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Harry Newman celebration
Harry Newman celebrates his try which gave Rhinos a short-lived 4-0 lead. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Jarod O'Connor
Substitute Jarrod O'Connor tries to get Rhinos going forward against Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Marching on together
Rhinos fans urge their side on against Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Ned McCormack debut
Nineteen-year-old centre Ned McCormack made his Rhinos debut in the loss to Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.