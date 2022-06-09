Ben Mathiou, whose father Jamie Mathiou played in Rhinos’ 1999 Challenge Cup final win over London Broncos, is in the squad for today’s reserves’ game against Salford Red Devils at Stanningley (7pm).

The Australian front-rower signed for Featherstone Rovers in January from Queensland Cup side North Devils, where he was coached by Rhinos boss Rohan Smith.

Mathiou and Rovers clubmate Bayley Gill, an Australian half-back, will be joined in Rhinos’ 17 this evening by fellow loan players David Gibbons, Charley Bodman, Cam Berry and Jacob Beer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos reserves coach Chev Walker. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Gill’s father Peter played against Jamie Mathiou for London at Wembley 23 years ago.

Rhinos’ reserves coach Chev Walker was a teammate of Jamie Matiou at Leeds.

“I remember Ben as a little kid,” Walker said.

Jamie Mathiou in action for Rhinos at Wembley in 1999. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Jamie had two lads, Ben and Shane, who is a physio now and did a bit of work experience with us the other year.

“They are both Kippax lads.

“I saw little bits of Ben in pre-season; he’s not as big as his dad, but he has some skills like his dad, he can play a little bit.”

There is a strong connection between Rhinos’ lower grades and the club’s Super League team of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with Jack Sinfield, Oli Field and reserves player Joe Gibbons - brother of David - all following in their father’s footsteps by playing for Leeds.

Hunslet's Dave Gibbons is set to feature for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Walker also plans to give some under-18s players, who have had only limited recent game time, an opportunity this evening ahead of next weekend’s academy match at St Helens.