Faces of Leeds learning disabilities player, coach and local fans to feature on World Cup tickets

Inclusive: Jon Dutton CEO of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Player Aaron Senior and coach Ben Berry were chosen for the accolade, along with the Austin family made up of Chris, Natalie, Hanna, Leah and Brian.

All seven support their local club, Bradford Bulls

They will feature on the World Cup finals ticket, which will be circulated to 70,000 supporters attending attending the men’s and women’s deciders at Old Trafford on Noveber 27, plus an 11,000 crowd for the previous day’s wheelchair final at M&S Bank Arena, in Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ticket design will be revealed later this summer.

All seven will also receive a category A match ticket to the men’s and women’s finals double-header. Aaron and Ben were selected to represent Leeds Rhinos LDRL after a submission by the team to the World Cup’s face of the fans competition.

Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said: “Authenticity and inclusivity are just two of the values that we live by at RLWC2021. We are thrilled to have real - and most of all, passionate - rugby league fans represent the tournament on our finals ticket design.