Exhibition reveals 'remarkable insight' into ex-Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward's career-ending injury

A “remarkable insight” into former Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward’s battle with concussion and his life after rugby league is at the centre of a new exhibition in the city.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:04 BST

Ward’s story will feature in the ‘On the Bench’ exhibit which opens on Saturday (July 22) at Leeds’ Thackray Museum of Medicine.

Local lad Ward rose through the ranks at Rhinos to become captain in 2020, but two head injuries suffered early that season led to his retirement the following year, aged 27.

‘On the bench’ offers visitors an opportunity to learn the science behind sports from the perspective of professional athletes, medical professionals and fans.

Stevie Ward in action for Rhinos against Hull FC early in the 2020 season. Picture by Tony Johnson.Stevie Ward in action for Rhinos against Hull FC early in the 2020 season. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Stevie Ward in action for Rhinos against Hull FC early in the 2020 season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Alongside Ward, the main exhibition also focuses on basketball coach Norman Francis and the Leeds Roller Dolls Rollerderby squad, as well as Bradford Bulls’ 2001 Super League season documented by photographer Ian Beesley.

Ward said: “It appears the injuries I had in my career are resulting in something I could never have imagined.

“I am so proud to be part of creating ‘On the Bench’ alongside the Thackray Museum of Medicine.

“With Thackray at the heart of such a huge sporting city like Leeds, I think it’s going to be the first remarkable insight and look behind the curtain into how athletes recover both mentally and physically in the pursuit of glory.”

Basketball coach Norman Francis features in the 'On the Bench' exhbition at the Thackray Museum of Medicine.Basketball coach Norman Francis features in the 'On the Bench' exhbition at the Thackray Museum of Medicine.
Basketball coach Norman Francis features in the 'On the Bench' exhbition at the Thackray Museum of Medicine.

Francis, an ex-basketball player, took up coaching after losing a leg and is now at the helm of the Leeds-based Mandela Warriors club.

He said: “When I learned about the exhibition, I realised it is about helping people and that's what I do, that's why I coach. I try to help the kids who want to play basketball understand it, enjoy it, and succeed in it.”

He added: “The examples of other people who move on after their injuries inspired me during my recovery process.

“We all have some kind of barriers in our lives, but if you focus and believe, have hope and trust, then you can get over that, move on with your life and enjoy it. This is the message I aim to translate.”

