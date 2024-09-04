Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Sam Tomkins takes England role for Samoa series including Test at Leeds Rhinos
Tomkins scored 18 tries in 29 appearances for the national team, but ended his international playing career after the World Cup in 2022. He has been appointed by his former England and Wigan coach Shaun Wane to fill a behind-the-scenes administrative role.
The 35-year-old has been working in an off-field capacity with Catalans for most of the 2024 Betfred Super League season after confirming his retirement last autumn, but made a surprise playing return last month. He is also a pundit on Sky Sports’ rugby league coverage.
Former Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last and ex-Warrington Wolves star Lee Briers will rejoin Wane’s coaching team, after assisting him for last year’s 3-0 home series win against Tonga.
England face Samoa at Wigan on Sunday, October 27 and Headingley stages the second Test six days later. A 30-man squad is due to be announced on Friday and Tomkins said: “We’ve got two great venues in Wigan and Leeds and I’m really looking forward to being involved.”
