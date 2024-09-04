Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Sam Tomkins takes England role for Samoa series including Test at Leeds Rhinos

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:30 BST
Catalans Dragons’ former Wigan Warriors full-back Sam Tomkins has been named England team manager for this autumn’s Test series against Samoa, which includes a game at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley.

Tomkins scored 18 tries in 29 appearances for the national team, but ended his international playing career after the World Cup in 2022. He has been appointed by his former England and Wigan coach Shaun Wane to fill a behind-the-scenes administrative role.

placeholder image
Read More
Leeds Rhinos boost as big name back in squad to face Hull FC

The 35-year-old has been working in an off-field capacity with Catalans for most of the 2024 Betfred Super League season after confirming his retirement last autumn, but made a surprise playing return last month. He is also a pundit on Sky Sports’ rugby league coverage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
England celebrate their Test series victory over Tonga at AMT Headingley last November. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.placeholder image
England celebrate their Test series victory over Tonga at AMT Headingley last November. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Former Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last and ex-Warrington Wolves star Lee Briers will rejoin Wane’s coaching team, after assisting him for last year’s 3-0 home series win against Tonga.

England face Samoa at Wigan on Sunday, October 27 and Headingley stages the second Test six days later. A 30-man squad is due to be announced on Friday and Tomkins said: “We’ve got two great venues in Wigan and Leeds and I’m really looking forward to being involved.”

Related topics:Sam TomkinsEnglandCatalans DragonsShaun WaneWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice