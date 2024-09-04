Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Sam Tomkins takes England role for Samoa series including Test at Leeds Rhinos

Catalans Dragons’ former Wigan Warriors full-back Sam Tomkins has been named England team manager for this autumn’s Test series against Samoa, which includes a game at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomkins scored 18 tries in 29 appearances for the national team, but ended his international playing career after the World Cup in 2022. He has been appointed by his former England and Wigan coach Shaun Wane to fill a behind-the-scenes administrative role.

The 35-year-old has been working in an off-field capacity with Catalans for most of the 2024 Betfred Super League season after confirming his retirement last autumn, but made a surprise playing return last month. He is also a pundit on Sky Sports’ rugby league coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England celebrate their Test series victory over Tonga at AMT Headingley last November. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Former Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last and ex-Warrington Wolves star Lee Briers will rejoin Wane’s coaching team, after assisting him for last year’s 3-0 home series win against Tonga.

England face Samoa at Wigan on Sunday, October 27 and Headingley stages the second Test six days later. A 30-man squad is due to be announced on Friday and Tomkins said: “We’ve got two great venues in Wigan and Leeds and I’m really looking forward to being involved.”