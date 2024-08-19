Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Wakefield Trinity player lands first head-coach role

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Aug 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 18:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity player has been appointed coach of a Championship club.

Kyle Amor, 37, is the new boss of his hometown side Whitehaven, where he began his professional playing career in 2009. The prop-forward joined Leeds the following year, but made only three substitute appearances before signing for Wakefield.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos fans blast ref after loss to Warrington Wolves, admit top-6 hopes o...

After three seasons with Trinity, he moved to St Helens where he won Super League and Challenge Cup titles during a 10-season stay. He retired after spells with Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings and has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Jony Gorley resigned as Whitehaven’s coach yesterday (Sunday) following a dramatic 28-24 defeat of Doncaster. Cash-strapped Haven are second from bottom in the second tier Betfred Championship.

Related topics:RhinosWakefield TrinitySt HelensWakefieldTrinityLeedsSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.