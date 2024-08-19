Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Wakefield Trinity player lands first head-coach role
Kyle Amor, 37, is the new boss of his hometown side Whitehaven, where he began his professional playing career in 2009. The prop-forward joined Leeds the following year, but made only three substitute appearances before signing for Wakefield.
After three seasons with Trinity, he moved to St Helens where he won Super League and Challenge Cup titles during a 10-season stay. He retired after spells with Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings and has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports.
Jony Gorley resigned as Whitehaven’s coach yesterday (Sunday) following a dramatic 28-24 defeat of Doncaster. Cash-strapped Haven are second from bottom in the second tier Betfred Championship.
