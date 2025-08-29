Ex-Leeds Rhinos star 'de-registered' by St Helens as Australian forward joins from Salford Red Devils
Tongan international Hurrell played for Rhinos from 2019-2021, winning the Challenge Cup five years ago. He joined Saints ahead of the 2022 season and was part of their league leaders’ shield and Grand Final-winning sides that year.
He signed a new one-year contract with Saints last November, but – following injury problems – has been unable to break into their team this year, instead spending time on loan/dual-registration with lower division clubs Halifax Panthers, Swinton Lions and Bradford Bulls. Saints coach Paul Wellens said: “Koni is such a larger-than-life character, one we have loved being part of our club and we truly thank him for his efforts as a Saint. We wish him [and his family] all the best with their next chapter when it comes.”
Wright is on loan until the end of this season, having been at Salford since 2022. Wellens said: “We are delighted to bring him into the club. I am more than certain he will add a lot to our team.”