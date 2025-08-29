Former Leeds Rhinos star Konrad Hurrell has been “de-registered ” by St Helens, allowing them to sign Australian forward Shane Wright from Salford Red Devils.

Tongan international Hurrell played for Rhinos from 2019-2021, winning the Challenge Cup five years ago. He joined Saints ahead of the 2022 season and was part of their league leaders’ shield and Grand Final-winning sides that year.

He signed a new one-year contract with Saints last November, but – following injury problems – has been unable to break into their team this year, instead spending time on loan/dual-registration with lower division clubs Halifax Panthers, Swinton Lions and Bradford Bulls. Saints coach Paul Wellens said: “Koni is such a larger-than-life character, one we have loved being part of our club and we truly thank him for his efforts as a Saint. We wish him [and his family] all the best with their next chapter when it comes.”

Australian forward Shane Wright has joined St Helens on loan from Salford Red Devils, with Konrad Hurrell making way. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wright is on loan until the end of this season, having been at Salford since 2022. Wellens said: “We are delighted to bring him into the club. I am more than certain he will add a lot to our team.”