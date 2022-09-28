Full-back/winger Ben Jones-Bishop, who is now at Sheffield Eagles and Huddersfield Giants full-back Ashton Golding are set to feature when the Reggae Warriors appear in the tournament proper for the first time.

Rhinos academy products AJ Wallace, of Bradford Bulls and Keighley Cougars’ Mo Agor are also included.

Jamaica, who will be based in Leeds, kick off their campaign against Ireland at Headingley on Sunday, October 16.

Ashton Golding, picture in action for Jamaica agianst Scotland last eyar. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

They also face New Zealand at Hull’s MKM Stadium six days later and take on Lebanon at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, October 30.

Golding and Giants teammate Michael Lawrence are the only Betfred Super League players in the squad.

Cornwall’s ex-Milford and Hunslet back Aaron Jones-Bishop will feature alongside his brother and Dewsbury Rams pair Ross Peltier and Keenen Tomlinson are included, along with Batley Bulldogs’ Greg Johnson.

Six players from Jamaica’s domestic game have been selected, all from Duhaney Park Red Sharks who recently won the National Club Championship Grand Final for the 14th time in 16 seasons.

Ross Peltier celebrates scoring for Jamaica against Scotland last year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Jamaica head coach, Romeo Monteith, whose side will play Cumbria in a warm-up game at Workington on October 7, said: “We are excited to mix it with the best players in the world and everyone is ready to give their all.

“We encourage all Jamaicans at home and abroad to rally behind this team and join us on what should be a terrific as well as historic journey.”

Two teams from each group will advance to the quarter- finals and also book their ticket to the 2025 Rugby League World Cup in France.

Jamaica’s squad is: Greg Johnson (Batley Bulldogs), AJ Wallace (Bradford Bulls), Aaron Jones-Bishop (Cornwall RLFC), Ross Peltier, Keenen Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams) Chevaughn Bailey, Khamisi Mckain, Andrew Simpson, Marvin Thompson, Renaldo Wade (Duhaney Park Red Sharks), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers) Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence, Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants), Mo Agoro, Bradley Ho (Keighley Cougars), Abevia McDonald (London Skolars) Joel Farrell, Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) Joe Brown, Alex Young(Workington Town) Jacob Ogden (York City Knights), Jordan Andrade, Jy-Mel Coleman (unattached).