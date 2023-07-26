Fellow front-rower Brad Singleton, who won two Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup with Leeds, has moved the other way. He was set to join Leigh in 2024, but his move has now been brought forward.

Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “Tyler will bring a strong running, no nonsense style to our forward pack.“He is a great age and has his best years ahead of him and he will complement our forward pack really well.”Peet added: “Brad joined us in September 2020 in the dark days of Covid and led a young forward pack to a league leaders’ shield and Grand Final.“He had agreed to join Salford after this season and we felt that with us wanting Tyler for the next few years, it made sense to make the switch now.“Throughout his time at Wigan, he has been a quality professional and teammate and a pleasure to coach.”