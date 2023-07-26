Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds Rhinos pair involved in Wigan Warriors-Salford Red Devils part-exchange

Two former Leeds Rhinos players have changed clubs in a Betfred Super League swap deal.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST

Wigan Warriors have signed England prop Tyler Dupree, who came through Rhinos’ academy system but left without playing a first team game, with immediate effect from Salford Red Devils.

Fellow front-rower Brad Singleton, who won two Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup with Leeds, has moved the other way. He was set to join Leigh in 2024, but his move has now been brought forward.

Wigan have also paid an undisclosed fee for 23-year-old Dupree, who has signed a four-year contract.

Tyler Dupree. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Tyler Dupree. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “Tyler will bring a strong running, no nonsense style to our forward pack.“He is a great age and has his best years ahead of him and he will complement our forward pack really well.”Peet added: “Brad joined us in September 2020 in the dark days of Covid and led a young forward pack to a league leaders’ shield and Grand Final.“He had agreed to join Salford after this season and we felt that with us wanting Tyler for the next few years, it made sense to make the switch now.“Throughout his time at Wigan, he has been a quality professional and teammate and a pleasure to coach.”

