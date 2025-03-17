Former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity coach Richard Agar is facing a fine and suspension following an alleged clash with a journalist in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Agar, who also coached York City Knights and Hull FC and played for clubs including Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers, is now an assistant-boss at New Zealand Warriors. The NRL launched an investigation after the 53-year-old was accused of verbally abusing and manhandling English-based journalist John Davidson.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the media area at half-time of Warriors’ 30-8 defeat by Canberra Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. It was referred by Davidson to the NRL integrity unit.

Richard Agar during his time as Leeds Rhinos coach. Picture by Steve Riding.

A league statement said: “The National Rugby League today issued New Zealand Warriors assistant-coach Richard Agar with a breach notice alleging a breach of the NRL code of conduct following an altercation with an accredited media representative during round one of the 2025 NRL Telstra Premiership. The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of 10,000 Australian dollars (half suspended), a suspension of three NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.”

It added: “The suspension prohibits Agar from performing any duties as assistant-coach of the Warriors on the days the matches are scheduled. Further, Agar is prohibited from travelling to any away match scheduled for the Warriors during the period of the suspension. Agar has five business days to respond to the breach notice.”

Agar has been with the Warriors since 2023. He was in charge of Trinity from 2012-2014 and Leeds between 2019 and 2022. He guided Rhinos to victory at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final five years ago.