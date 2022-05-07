Briscoe needs just one try to reach a century, having scored 71 for Rovers, 20 for Rhinos and eight as a Hunslet player.

Rovers are two victories away from successfully defending the trophy they won against York City Knights at Wembley last July.

This year’s final will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Challenge Cup final on Saturday, May 28.

Luke Briscoe is one try away from a career century. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Former Castleford Tigers forward Tyla Hepi, who joined Featherstone last week, is added to the squad on duty in the 74-6 home win over Widnes Vikings, along with Matty Wildie, Ben Hellewell and former Leeds Rhinos forward Adam Cuthbertson.

Rovers, the Betfred Championship leaders, will go into the tie as hot favourites, having scored 10 tries in a 58-6 thrashing of Barrow at Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, less than a month ago.

They have won on their last seven visits to Barrow, since a Northern Rail Cup semi-final in 2009.

Sheffield Eagles, who won the first 1895 Cup final, three years ago, travel to Leigh Centurions for Sunday's second semi-final.

Featherstone Rovers (at Barrow): from Pickersgil, Briscoe, Leilua, Hall, Gale, Kopczak, Jones, Lockwood, Ferres, Sene-Lefao, Bussey, Wildie, Davies, Moore, Hellewell, Smith, Cooper, Cuthbertson, Jacks, Kheirallah, Hepi.