Two Leeds Rhinos academy products have been called into the England squad for Saturday’s third Test against Tonga at AMT Headingley.

Props Tyler Dupree and Robbie Mulhern are included in a changed 19-man squad as England bid to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Dupree, from Halifax, made his Test debut against France in April. He didn’t break into Leeds’ first team, but had spells with Oldham, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils before joining Wigan Warriors in July.

Leeds-born Mulhern, now with Leigh Leopards, played five times as a substitute for Rhinos in 2014 and 2015 and also had spells with Hunslet, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves. His previous England appearance was five years ago.

Robbie Mulhern could feature for England at his former home ground on Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos centre Harry Newman and Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill are the only Yorkshire-based players in contention for Saturday after Hull KR stand-off Mikey Lewis, man of the match in England’s first Test win, was left out. He makes way for George Williams who will return to captain the side after completing a two-match ban.

Williams' Wolves teammate Ben Currie is also set for his first appearance of the series, alongside another Warrington man, Josh Thewlis and Wigan’s NRL-bound forward Morgan Smithies.

England will be without Sydney Roosters loose-forward Victor Radley because of a groin strain, centre Toby King is ruled out with an ankle injury and winger Tommy Makinson (wrist) remains on the casualty list. Forward Liam Farrell, who came off the bench for the final moments of last Saturday’s win in Huddersfield, drops out.

Rhinos academy product Tyler Dupree is set to feature for England against Tonga at Headingley on Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Wane said: “I’m really pleased to be able to give everyone who was named in my original squad the opportunity to feature in this series. Robbie, Tyler and Ben have all had impressive seasons at club level and deserve their call-up into the side for this final game.”

The coach added: “It’s great to be able to welcome George back into the fold as England captain. Mikey [Lewis] has been brilliant in the opening two games, but I always said George would come back in once his suspension was served. I’m really confident the squad I’ve selected can get the job done and finish the series in style in front of a packed house in Leeds.”