A former Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR star has announced his retirement.

Chris Clarkson, who made his debut for Rhinos in 2010, will hang up his boots at the end of York Knights’ Betfred Championship campaign.

The 33-year-old Rhinos academy product started at loose-forward in Leeds’ 2011 Grand Final win and was a substitute when they lifted the World Club title the following year.

He was a beaten Wembley finalist in 2010 and 2011 and featured in Rhinos’ 2013 world championship defeat,

Chris Clarkson scores for Rhinos at Castleford in August, 2010. Picture by Mark Bickerdike.

Clarkson played his final game for Rhinos in 2014 and had a spell with Widnes Vikings the following year before spending the 2019 campaign at Castleford Tigers.

Now captain of York, where he moved in 2020, he said: "When I left full-time rugby league, I set up my own building business, readying myself for retirement. That time has come now.

“At the end of last year, I still felt like I could contribute and give another year, but this year has been difficult with niggles, waking up and aching on a morning.

Chris Clarkson in action for Castleford Tigers against his former club Hull KR at the Jungle in 2019. Picture by Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

"While I’m still relatively healthy, I wanted to finish on my terms rather than somebody telling me I need to retire.”

He added: "I count myself so lucky to have been part of that great Leeds side, playing alongside some world-class players that I looked up to as a youngster.

"To be able to play at Wembley, Old Trafford and in World Club Challenges, sometimes I can’t get my head around how that happened, looking back at it.