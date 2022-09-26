Rovers’ hopes of promotion to Betfred Super League for next year were shattered when they were beaten at home by part-timers Batley Bulldogs in a Championship play-off semi-final on Sunday.

The West Yorkshire club finished second in the table to Leigh Centurions, who also beat them in May’s 1895 Cup final and had been expected to face the league leaders in this weekend’s promotion-clinching million pound match.

In a statement issued by Rovers, McDermott - who took charge in pre-season - said: “I came to the club with a clear objective to achieve promotion to Super League, an objective which unfortunately has not been achieved.

Brian McDermott. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I feel my departure will give the club the opportunity to take a new direction and hopefully they will be able to build upon the progress made this year.”

Rovers lost only three of their 27 league matches and McDermott added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time coaching this group of players this season.

“They have always given me great support and I will watch with interest the progress I’m sure they will make in 2023.

“I have respected greatly the club in my time here; it is a club steeped in tradition and has excellent facilities, with a strong supporter base. I look forward to seeing that development continue in the future.”

Brian McDermott coached Toronto Wolfpack to promotion and was in charge during their brief spell in Super League. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell paid tribute to McDermott, saying: “Brian has worked tremendously hard this year to achieve our promotion goal and we respect his decision after yesterday’s defeat to move on.

“I would like to place on record my thanks for his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Rovers say they are now beginning the process of identifying a suitable successor.

McDermott played as a front-rower for Bradford Bulls and Great Britain before moving into coaching to work under Tony Smith at Huddersfield Giants and Rhinos.