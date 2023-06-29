Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

'Enjoy the pressure': Wakefield Trinity urged to embrace survival battles ahead of Salford clash

Coach Mark Applegarth has challenged his Wakefield Trinity side to “embrace” the challenge as they battle against relegation.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 18:50 BST- 2 min read

Last week’s defeat at Hull KR, coupled with Castleford Tigers beating Warrington Wolves, left bottom club Trinity six points adrift of their nearest rivals.

With 11 games remaining, the situation looks bleak. But speaking ahead of Friday’s visit of Salford Red Devils, Applegarth insisted: “You shouldn’t be playing or coaching at this level if you don’t enjoy some sort of pressure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We know we have got a task on our hands, we have got to chase down a minimum of three wins and all we can do is focus on the next result and make sure our house is in order.

Trinity's trialist winger Romain Franco . Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Trinity's trialist winger Romain Franco . Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Trinity's trialist winger Romain Franco . Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We came up short last week and we have to rectify that. We will see how [Friday’s game] pans out and on Saturday morning we will reassess and go from there.

“There’s no point looking at the bigger picture, we have just got to take it week by week and put it into bite-sized chunks.”

Trinity will be without trialist winger Romain Franco, who suffered a shoulder injury against Hull KR. Applegarth said there is no break, but Trinity are awaiting results of a scan he underwent on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin Proctor, Mason Lino and Jai Whitbrread all remain on the casualty list, but could be in contention for next week’s home clash with Wigan Warriors, along with Samisoni Langi.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Morgan Smith is also awaiting scan results, on ligaments in a foot, but long-term casualty Reece Lyne returns to face Salford.

Salford are without spine players including Man of Steel Brodie Croft, Ryan Brierley and Andy Ackers.

Trinity took them to golden-point extra-time away from home earlier this season and the visitors’ injuries could give them an opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Applegarth warned: “They have got some quality players out there, still. I am a big fan of their coach Paul Rowley, Salford play rugby how it is meant to be played.

“They have got some players out, but they are going well, they’re high in the table and full of confidence. We are expecting a tough task and, like always, we are just focussing on making sure we present the best version of ourselves.

“I think for 65 minutes of the KR game we did, but we started slowly and conceded three soft tries so we have got to learn our lessons from that and make sure we put our best foot forward.”

Related topics:Wakefield TrinitySalfordCastleford TigersHull KRWarrington WolvesSalford Red Devils