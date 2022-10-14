News you can trust since 1890
England v Samoa: Hosts' predicted line-up for rugby league World Cup opener

It has been a long time coming, but the rugby league World Cup is finally here and England face a tough start against highly-fancied Samoa.

By Peter Smith
2 hours ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 4:34pm

Injuries have limited coach Shaun Wane’s options and he has made some surprising calls in leaving Ryan Hall, Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor and Mikiolaj Oledzki out of his 19-man squad for the opener at St James’s Park in Newcastle.

England will need to be on top of their game to get anything from the game which is being televised live on the BBC. Here’s how Wane’s side could line up.

1. Full-back: Sam Tomkins

The England captain didn't play in the warm-up match against Fiji, but if fit is a certainty to start the tournament opener in his specialist role.

2. Wing: Tommy Makinson

More or less guaranteed a place anyway, but even more so as one of only two wingers in the initial 19.

3. Centre: Kallum Watkins

Has reinvented himself as a seocnd-rower with Salford this year, his Test experience will be important and he's likely to revert to his former role in the three-quarters.

4. Centre: Herbie Farnworth

The Brisbane Broncos man looked a little shaky at times in the warm-up agianst Fiji, but will keep his place to face Samoa.

