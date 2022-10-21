England v France predicted line up gallery as Shaun Wane makes seven changes for RLWC fixture
England will field a much-changed lineup when they take on France in their second World Cup match at Bolton on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
37 minutes ago
Updated
21st Oct 2022, 3:58pm
Coach Shaun Wane has pledged to give a game to all seven players left out of the side which beat Samoa last weekend, which means a first World Cup appearance for Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki.
England will secure a quarter-final place if they win, but France are in a similar situation after beating Greece in round one. Here’s how England could line up.
