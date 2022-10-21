News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

England v France predicted line up gallery as Shaun Wane makes seven changes for RLWC fixture

England will field a much-changed lineup when they take on France in their second World Cup match at Bolton on Saturday.

By Peter Smith
37 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 3:58pm

Coach Shaun Wane has pledged to give a game to all seven players left out of the side which beat Samoa last weekend, which means a first World Cup appearance for Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki.

England will secure a quarter-final place if they win, but France are in a similar situation after beating Greece in round one. Here’s how England could line up.

1. Full-back Sam Tomkins

Could be rested in a backline reshuffle, but Wane will probably want his captain on the field.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Wing: Dom Young

Will get a chance to continue his fine start to the tournament which saw him bag a brace against Samoa.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Centre: Kallum Watkins

Salford’s former Leeds centre was one of England’s most impressive performers last week.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Centre: Herbie Farnworth

Had a strong game last week defensively and was among the try scorers.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
FranceEnglandShaun WaneBoltonGreece
Next Page
Page 1 of 5