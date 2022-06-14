The Tongan international prop completes Ellery Hanley’s squad for the mid-season international at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium (KO 5.45pm).

Both England and the Combined Nations All Stars will play in Tonga-inspired jerseys to help raise money for the Tongan relief fund, following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami that struck the country in January. And as a proud Tongan, Fifita is honoured to have the chance to make a difference to his country.

“When Ellery rang me and told me I got put in the full squad a few weeks ago, it was exciting and it’s a bit more exciting when you get to represent something with a meaning behind it,” said Fifita. “Every time you put on that Tonga kit you get emotional just wearing it, because you’re not just representing yourselves.

Wakefield Trinity forward David Fifita is the last piece of the All Stars jigsaw to face England at Warrington. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’m sure during the week the boys will embrace the Tongan culture and the boys will get a big rev up too, seeing how much it means to the Tongan boys. I want to be a leader in this camp and do it for Tonga.”

Fifita has played in the NRL All Stars game, but is yet to play in northern hemisphere’s version, something he can’t wait to put right this week. He said: “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, really. It hurt me when I couldn’t play last year.”

Fifita added: “But getting the call-up this year, I’ve got a buzz about it and there’s a real meaning to it too.”

Combined Nations All Stars head coach, Ellery Hanley, said: “David is not only a real character but a brilliant player. His size and strength will be a huge addition to our pack and I’m delighted to welcome him into the squad.

All Stars coach Ellery Hanley says David Fifita will be a big addition to his Combined Nations squad to face England both in size and character. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.