England player ratings: how Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors men fared in 26-4 win v Tonga
Dominant England completed a 3-0 Test series whitewash of Tonga with a 26-4 victory at Headingley on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Leeds’ Harry Newman was among the try scorers as John Bateman received the player of the match award and Harry Smith was named man of the series.
England ran in tries through Ben Currie, Matty Ashton, Elliott Whitehead and Harry Newman, with Smith converting them all and landing a penalty. Here’s how the England players rated.
