England player ratings: how Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors men fared in 26-4 win v Tonga

Dominant England completed a 3-0 Test series whitewash of Tonga with a 26-4 victory at Headingley on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT

Leeds’ Harry Newman was among the try scorers as John Bateman received the player of the match award and Harry Smith was named man of the series.

England ran in tries through Ben Currie, Matty Ashton, Elliott Whitehead and Harry Newman, with Smith converting them all and landing a penalty. Here’s how the England players rated.

Lovely cut-out pass to begin the move for Whitehead's try 6.

1. Full-back: Jack Welsby

Lovely cut-out pass to begin the move for Whitehead's try 6.

Did well again,scored his third try in two Tests and posed a threat 6.

2. Wing: Matty Ashton

Did well again,scored his third try in two Tests and posed a threat 6.

Another good game. Finally got a try scoring chance and took it, lovely pass for Ashton's score and involved in Currie's 7.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Another good game. Finally got a try scoring chance and took it, lovely pass for Ashton's score and involved in Currie's 7.

Justified his surprise selection at centre, scored one try and gave the final pass for another 7.

4. Centre: Ben Currie

Justified his surprise selection at centre, scored one try and gave the final pass for another 7.

Heavily involved and his pace caused Tonga problems 7.

5. Wing: Tom Johnstone

Heavily involved and his pace caused Tonga problems 7.

Did some good things, but the captain looked rusty in his return from a two-match ban 6.

6. George Williams

Did some good things, but the captain looked rusty in his return from a two-match ban 6.

