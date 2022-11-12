England player ratings: from 4-8 after Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat
England’s World Cup hopes were dashed at the semi-final stage when they were beaten 27-26 by Samoa at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.
England went into the tie with high hopes after a 60-6 win over the same opposition in the tournament’s opening game, but Samoa were the better team in a pulsating clash.
The hosts wiped out an eight-point deficit in the final quarter to send the game into sudden-death, only for Stephen Crichton’s drop goal to book Samoa’s passage into the final to face holders Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday.
There were some good individual performances, but as a team England fell sort when it really mattered. Here’s how the players rated.
