England went into the tie with high hopes after a 60-6 win over the same opposition in the tournament’s opening game, but Samoa were the better team in a pulsating clash.

The hosts wiped out an eight-point deficit in the final quarter to send the game into sudden-death, only for Stephen Crichton’s drop goal to book Samoa’s passage into the final to face holders Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday.

There were some good individual performances, but as a team England fell sort when it really mattered. Here’s how the players rated.

1. Sam Tomkins (squad number one) Never quite got it right, kicks over the top didn't work and the forward pass in extra-time was a fatal error 5.

2. Dom Young (No 14) Had a terrific tournament, but found it tough on the big occasion and the more experienced Ryan Hall might have been a better option 4.

3. Kallum Watkins (No 3) Had a poor game, bombed a chance and caught out defensively a couple of times 4.

4. Herbie Farnworth (No 4) Had a big game, scored two tries, couldn't have done much more 8.