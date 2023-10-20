England new boy Harry Newman out to end talk about injuries and discipline in Tonga series

Harry Newman is hoping to use his England call-up as a ‘line in the sand’ moment in his bid to silence the talk around injuries and discipline.

The Leeds Rhinos centre was included in Shaun Wane's first England squad in early 2020 but is still waiting for his debut three and a half years on.

After overcoming a series of cruel injuries, Newman is poised to finally make his international bow in Sunday's series opener against Tonga at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"When he (Wane) told me last week that I was in the squad, I was over the moon," Newman told The Yorkshire Post.

"I rang my mum and dad straight away. After everything I've been through with my injuries, it's really massive to actually be here.

"The leg break in 2020 started it all off. I was involved with England back then when Shaun Wane first took over.

"It's been three and a half years to this point. I obviously missed the World Cup last year and the mid-season Test so it makes it even more special being here now.

"I need to take this opportunity with both hands."

Harry Newman is in line to make his international bow this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Newman has suffered multiple hamstring injuries since his double leg fracture, the latest ruling him out for three months in the middle of this year.

Despite that setback, Newman enjoyed his most productive season since 2019 after playing 17 games.

"I feel like I'm starting to get somewhere now," said the 23-year-old, who missed the entire pre-season for 2023.

"I'd be the first to say I haven't been at my best consistently this year. There have been some moments where I've shown what I can do but I need a full pre-season.

The centre has overcome some major obstacles to get to this point. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When I get back to Leeds I'll be ripping in there but for now, I'm concentrating on this massive opportunity that I've been given.

"My body has let me down on certain occasions but hopefully it's something that isn't a talking point with me anymore and it's all about my rugby.

"I have worked hard for this opportunity through all my injuries. I know I've got certain things to fix up but I've had some honest conversations with Waney."

The Leeds academy product appeared to be at risk of missing out on Wane's 24-man squad for the three-Test series against Tonga after the England boss said he would not entertain his lapses in discipline.

Harry Newman, left, tangles with Huddersfield Giants' Sam Hewitt. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Newman has been criticised for his 'petulant side', with Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock among those to question his maturity.

The competitive outside back appreciates the importance of staying on the right side of the line.

"It's something I do need to improve on but I'm not going to take away my passion," he said.

"I'm a competitor. Sometimes maybe too much. It's about channelling it and then it'll come across in the right way.

"It's never meant to come across the wrong way. I think people take it the wrong way. You know what the media is like – everyone blows it up and there's all sorts of criticism.

"I've just focused on myself. I am improving and will continue to do that."

Harry Newman dives over for a try in Leeds colours. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Wane this week expressed his optimism that Newman is on the verge of turning a corner and expects the youngster to return to Headingley a better player.

Newman is ready to prove he has the right temperament for the international stage.

"That's something I'll be looking to do," he added.

"It's got to come from me but listening to Waney and talking to him has really helped with that.

"I feel like I can give my best for England. There's no bigger moment for a player than pulling the shirt on for your country. The first time you do it is extra special. I can't wait."

Newman is one of only two specialist centres in Wane's squad after Herbie Farnworth, Jake Wardle and Mark Percival withdrew through injury.

If he is handed his debut this weekend as expected, it will be a proud moment for the Newman family.

"I've got a lot of people that have stuck by me through some tough times," said the Leeds man.

"It's not easy being injured. My mum, my dad, my missus will all be there on Sunday, and my brothers, my sisters, my best friends, grandparents – all my family really.