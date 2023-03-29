England coach Shaun Wane delivers warning to Harry Newman as he prepares to blood Leeds Rhinos centre

The uncapped 23-year-old was on Wane's radar for last year's World Cup before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in August.

Newman has made three appearances this month as he aims to put his injury nightmare behind him and is in Wane's thoughts for next month's international against France in Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like him, I rate him and I see him as a future England player," said Wane in his first press conference since extending his contract through to the 2025 World Cup.

"He'll have a chance. I like Ash Handley, I like Kruise Leeming and many players from Leeds.

"Cameron Smith is a good player. Leeds have got a lot of talented young players with stuff they need to improve on, the same as Harry."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newman scored two tries in Leeds' comeback win over Catalans Dragons last weekend but blotted his copybook with a yellow card for dissent.

After picking up a three-game ban in 2022 for using 'threatening language or body language' towards an official, Newman has been told to clean his act up.

Shaun Wane will get another crack at a World Cup. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"That will have to stop – the end," said Wane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love the fact he's very passionate and he's a talented athlete who I rate highly, but he needs to find the right side of that edge in regards to his game going forwards."

Wane’s side fell agonisingly short in the World Cup on home soil after losing out to Samoa in golden point in the semi-finals.

The 58-year-old’s squad for the France match will have a fresh look but Wane plans to retain an experienced core.

Harry Newman celebrates with Cameron Smith after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’ll be a very young squad and very different with 2025 in mind,” he said.

"It won’t be a clear-out because I picked some players who are over 30 in the World Cup and they did a fantastic job. I need their experience; I don’t want to start afresh with a load of young players.

"Those more senior players will have a big influence on the squad moving forward. We need to look at Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Liam Farrell, Alex Walmsley – there’s 100 Tests there that weren’t available for the last World Cup. I won’t be ignoring that experience.”

The Halliwell Jones Stadium date with the French is the only confirmed fixture for England this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wane is confident the proposed Test series against Tonga will go ahead this autumn.

"As far as I’m aware, it’s not set in stone done yet but it more than likely will be happening at the end of the season,” he said. "I’m looking forward to it.

"I'm confident that the RFL and IMG know the importance of international rugby to our game. With so many people supporting it, it is going to get better and we're going to have more fixtures set in stone moving forwards."

The International Rugby League had pledged to produce a 12-year calendar by the end of 2022 but the wait for a schedule goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delay over the announcement of the Tonga series comes amid talk of Australia lining up the Pacific Islanders to play in a Four Nations tournament Down Under.

Wane has been relaxed throughout the process as he continues to focus on what he can control.

"I'm not frustrated about it,” he said.