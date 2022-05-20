The RFL says the trio has been invited to the showpiece at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to “underline the inclusivity and diversity of the Rugby League World Cup later this year”.

RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: “We are delighted to welcome our three England captains as chief guests at the Betfred Challenge Cup final and also to rugby league’s annual service of remembrance at the Cenotaph.

“It is such a pivotal year for our sport as we celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of rugby league, with three World Cups running concurrently and building to finals in Manchester on the weekend of November 18 and 19.

England wheelchair captain Tom Halliwell of Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

“The historic 2022 Cup final at the superb Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will provide rugby league supporters with a first chance to celebrate our England captains, as we hope they and many others will this autumn.”

1895 Cup finalists Featherstone Rovers, who are the current holders, will be represented at next Friday’s remembrance ceremony.

Rovers face Leigh Centurions the following day, before the Challenge Cup final between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors.

England women's team captain Emily Rudge of St Helens. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.