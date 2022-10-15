Dom Young, a Yorkshireman now playing NRL rugby for the Knights, crossed twice in quick succession in the first half as England made a mockery of pessimistic predictions before the match.

It was a statement win for Shaun Wane’s side, who went into it as underdogs against a much-fancied Samoa team packed with NRL talent.

England looked like they were out to make a point. They started well, got straight onto the front foot and were the better team throughout.

England's Jack Welsby breaks through to score the first try of the World Cup, against Samoa. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Wane’s more controversial selections - Young ahead of veteran Ryan Hall, Michael McIlorum as the lone specialist hooker, Jack Welsby alongside George Williams in the halves with Marc Sneyd omitted, Chris Hill as a starting prop - all paid off

It was a team effort, with the halves doing a fine job getting the ball wide and the pack setting a strong lead.

England ran in 10 tries, but were just as impressive defensively, Samoa’s only score coming off an interception.

The first game was probably a good time to play Samoa, who looked short of match practice, made a succession of errors and collapsed completely in the final quarter, conceding six tries in the last 17 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Young rounds Joseph Suaali'i to score his first try against Samoa. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

A couple of injuries didn’t help, including the loss of Catalans Dragons’ Tyrone May who was stretchered off early in the second half.

They will improve, but are now almost certain to finish second in the group, behind England, which is likely to mean a meeting with Tonga in the quarter-finals.

England won’t be getting carried away, but it was a storming start which will have given the other big guns plenty to think about and was exactly what a tournament on home soil needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In front of a 43,119 crowd, the first try of the World Cup came after 22 minutes and was scored by Welsby, who was in support after Willams burst between two tacklers from Sam Tomkins’ pass.

Kallum Watkins scores for England in their 60-6 thrashing of Samoa. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

In the set from the restart, Welsby picked out Young with a long pass to the right-flank and hr produced a classic winger’s finish, powering down the touchline before cutting infield, beating the full-back and then riding a final attempted tackle to stretch over.

The same combination struck again after half an hour, from much closer range this time, Young diving over to touch down one-handed from another excellent pass by Welsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samoa didn’t have a sniff of an opportunity in the opening 34 minutes, but were handed a lifeline when Welsby’s pass was intercepted by Izack Tago and he raced away to score a try which Stephen Crichton improved.

That came moments after full-back Joseph Suaali’i had gone on a powerful run up the middle, only to drop the ball cold, which typified Samoa’s afternoon.

Suaali’i almost cut the gap further in the final seconds, but was well tackled by Morgan Knowles, then Anthony Milford kicked over the line, but Crichton couldn’t get the ball down, referee Ashley Klein and video assistant Adam Gee both ruling no try.

If offered it, England would certainly have settled for a 12-point interval lead, but the margin could have been greater, the hosts having crossed Samoa’s line three times in the opening 15 minutes, but managing only two points from an early Tommy Makinson penalty goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That came after Welsby was taken out chasing Williams’ grubber. Herbie Farnworth fumbled the ball behind the line from the same kick and Gee confirmed Klein’s call of no try.

After 13 minutes, Hill was pulled down just short off a pass by Tomkins, who was then held up from acting-half.

On the next play, Tom Burgess tried to stretch over, but lost possession before he got the ball down, Gee again supporting Klein’s ‘no try’ call.

Former Leeds Rhinos centre Kallum Watkins’ try 10 minutes into the second half, nicely taken from Mike McMeeken’s pass after Welsby had also handled, tightened England’s grip on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makinson landed his second penalty goal early in the final quarter after Milford was sin-binned for a late hit on Tomkins and England ruthlessly exploited their extra man.

Immediately, Farnsworth capped a strong game by cutting through for England’s fifth try, from Elliott Whitehead’s pass.

That made it 32-6 and England could afford to tap a penalty in front of the posts moments later, which paid off when Whitehead crashed over from close-range.

In the next set, Whitehead was over again, supporting a break by Makinson, who scored the next try from Williams’ kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams touched down with three minutes left, from Welsby’s pass and in the final seconds Tomkins landed a 40-20 and Burgess went over from close-range, Makinson completing the scoring with his 10th goal.

England: Tomkins, Makinson, Watkins, Farnworth, Young, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Hill, Whitehead, McMeeken. Radley. Subs Cooper, Knowles, Lees, Thompson.

Samoa: Suaali'i, Tabuai-Fidow, Tago, Crichton, To'o, Luai, Milford, Papali'i, Levi, Paulo, Aloiai, Su'a, Hamlin-Uele. Subs Tuilagi, Leniu, Taupau, May.

Referee: Ashley Klein (Australia).

Advertisement Hide Ad