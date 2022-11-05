News you can trust since 1890
England 46 Papua New Guinea 6: player ratings gallery

England played some blistering rugby in a 46-6 hammering of Papua New Guinea which secured their place in the the World Cup semi-finals.

By Peter Smith
31 minutes ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 8:10pm

Star of the show was winger Tommy Makinson who scored five tries and as many goals for a personal haul of 30 points.

He had excellent support from the likes of Sam Tomkins and George Williams in the backs while Tom Burgess led the pack effort.

England eased off after leading 38-0 after half an hour, but it was a hugely impressive performace from coach Shaun Wane’s side. Here’s how the players rated.

1. Sam Tomkins (squad number one)

Irrepressible in the first half 8

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. Dom Young (no 14)

Overshadowed, for once, by England's other winger, but still scored one try and provided final pass for another 7.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Herbie Farnworth (INo 4)

Good early run got England moving and he was an attacking tyhreat throughout 8.

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

4. Tommy Makinson (No 2)

Outstanding finishing, five tries, five goals (from nine attempts) and 30 points makes him hard to fault 9.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

