England 46 Papua New Guinea 6: player ratings gallery
England played some blistering rugby in a 46-6 hammering of Papua New Guinea which secured their place in the the World Cup semi-finals.
By Peter Smith
31 minutes ago
Updated
5th Nov 2022, 8:10pm
Star of the show was winger Tommy Makinson who scored five tries and as many goals for a personal haul of 30 points.
He had excellent support from the likes of Sam Tomkins and George Williams in the backs while Tom Burgess led the pack effort.
England eased off after leading 38-0 after half an hour, but it was a hugely impressive performace from coach Shaun Wane’s side. Here’s how the players rated.
