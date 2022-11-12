Stephen Crichton’s 30-metre golden point drop goal sent Samoa through to next Saturday’s showpiece with a 27-26 victory after an incredible 83 minutes of see-saw action.

In truth, Samoa were the better team, scoring five tries to four and overcoming huge adversity in the first half. England were put under pressure for the first time in the tournament and found wanting, but they do deserve credit for two astonishing fightbacks in the fourth quarter.

Samoa led 20-12 with 17 left, but Herbie Farnworth’s converted try and a Tommy Makinson levelled the scores within four minutes.

Samoa celebrate Stephen Crichton's winning drop goal. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

They then seemed to have handed Samoa a ticket to the Old Trafford when the outstanding Stephen Crichton intercepted from Victor Radley to cross for a try which he also converted, making it 26-20.

But then George Willims, probably England’s best player made a break from inside his own half and Farnworth was in support to score with three minutes remaining.

Makinson kept his nerve to land the equalising conversion, but England had two sets in extra-time and messed up both. Jack Welsby knocked on, only for Elliott Whitehead to charge down Anthony Milford’s drop goal attempt; then Sam Tomkins was pulled up for a forward pass and in the next set Crichton knocked over the winner.

It was the second epic semi-final inside 24 hours following Australia’s pulsating two-point win over New Zealand at Elland Road on Friday, but England let themselves down.

Semi-final heartbreak for Elliott Whitehead and England as Samoa celebrate. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The pack, so good previously, didn’t dominate, tactics - continual chips over the top, often early in the count - didn’t work and some players who had been excellent in earlier games were well below par.

Samoa had the game’s best players in stand-off Jerome Luai and centre Crichton and in the first half they overcame an adverse six-two penalty count, the sin-binning of captain Junior Paulo and loss of ex-Featherstone pivot Nu Brown to go in 10-6 ahead.

Tim Lafai broke Kallum Watkins’ tackle to open the scoring early on. Kallum Watkins knocked on over the line while Samoa were a man down, but Williams carved out a try for Whitehead and Makinson booted the first of his four conversions.

Samoa went back in front through Ligi Sao, who scored the softest of tries, taking the short-side from acting-half and cruising past Jack Welsby and Watkins. Crichton converted to open a four-point half-time gap, but early in the second half, Williams’ kick was spilled by Chanel Harris-Tavita on the line and bounced kindly for an alert John Bateman who picked up and stepped over.

Herbie Farnworth scores for England. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Crisis over, surely. Not a bit of it. Just four minutes later a brilliant run by Luai caught England’s defence flat-footed, he exchanged a one-two with Paulo and Crichton was on the spot to go over for a brilliant try which he also converted.

Eight minutes later, Young spilled a straight-forward kick, England were penalised from the scrum, Young shot out of the line and missed Luai and he put Lafai over, leaving the hosts eight adrift and setting up a sensational - and for England heartbreaking - finale.

England Tomkins, Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Makinson, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlroum, Hill, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley. Subs McMeeken, Knowles, Thompson, Cooper.

Samoa: Suaali’i, To’o, Crichton, Lafai, May, Luai, Milford, Hunt, Brown, Paulo, Sao, Su’a, Kaufusi. Subs Harris-Tavita, Papali’i, Leniu, Tuilagi.

Referee: Gerard Sutton (Australia).