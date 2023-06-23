Club legend Burrow and his family were guests of honour at Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease awareness game.

His four-year-old son Jackson delivered a specially-designed match ball to referee Ben Thaler before kick-off.

Daughters Macy and Maya were among 777 youngsters from schools across Leeds who took part in a pre-match dance routine.

Rob Burrow and wife Lindsey at Rhinos' MND awareness game on Friday. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

They also joined the production team for Sky Sports’ live coverage, interviewing both coaches, presenting the man of the match medal to a player chosen by Burrow and tormenting ex-Leeds hero Barrie McDermott with a Mastermind-style quiz.

Rhinos and Giants donated 20 per cent of match ticket sales to the MND Association, who also had collectors at the stadium.

Rhinos wore their special Doddie Weir celebration kit, first worn at the Magic Weekend three weeks ago. £10 from the sale of every replica shirt will be donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

At half-time England Rugby League and official kit partner Oxen - represented by Rhinos director Jamie Jones-Buchanan - were set to present a £25,000 donation to the MND Association, raised through sales of replica shirts from the men’s and women’s mid-season internationals against France.

