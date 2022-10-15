News you can trust since 1890
Eights and nines all round: England player ratings from huge rugby league World Cup win over Samoa

England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start with a sensational 60-6 thrashing of highly-rated Samoa.

By Peter Smith
35 minutes ago
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 8:52pm

Coach Shaun Wane’s men turned in an outstanding team performance, running in 10 tries including six in the final 17 minutes.

From one-17, England rose to the occasion in front of a crowd of more than 43,000 at Newcastle’s St James’s Park.

Here’s how the England players rated.

1. Sam Tomkins (squad number one)

Impressive involvement, a big attyacking threat 8.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

2. Tommy Makinson (no 2)

Scored 24 points from a try and 10 goals, hard to fault 8.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

3. Kallum Watkins (No 3)

Rolled back the years, capped a fine display with a try, good to see hiom playing so well 9.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

4. Hertbie Farnworth (No 4)

Strong defensively and earned his try 9.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

