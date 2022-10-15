Eights and nines all round: England player ratings from huge rugby league World Cup win over Samoa
England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start with a sensational 60-6 thrashing of highly-rated Samoa.
By Peter Smith
35 minutes ago
Updated
15th Oct 2022, 8:52pm
Coach Shaun Wane’s men turned in an outstanding team performance, running in 10 tries including six in the final 17 minutes.
From one-17, England rose to the occasion in front of a crowd of more than 43,000 at Newcastle’s St James’s Park.
Here’s how the England players rated.
