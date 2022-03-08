Greg Eden scores for Tigers agianst Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Eden’s third try in the 33-26 success was his 92nd for Tigers in just 88 games and there was extra reason to enjoy it as he cut past Jake Connor to touch down at the corner.

“He was into me all game, so it was nice to get that one,” Eden said of scoring past the Hull full-back.

Recalling the try, which effectively proved the winning score, Eden said: “It was quick hands to me and I was going to pass it back inside, then it was foot down to the corner, but my legs were like jelly at that point because it was a bit of a heavy field.”

Eden’s hat-trick came after he had knocked on a few metres short of the line in the first half.

“My heart was in my mouth, because they scored just after,” he admitted.

Castleford had struggled to find any form in their first three Betfred Super League games and Eden was called into the team after Bureta Faraimo, a pre-season signing from Hull, picked up a two-match ban.

“They ran us close, but to get the win in my first game back, after three defeats, topped off a good day,” he said.

“It’s good to have competition, I think our wingers have played decent in the last couple of weeks and it’s unfortunate for Bureta he missed out, but I think now I’ve played, it is going to lift the team with us all fighting for places.”

Tigers visit one of Eden’s former club Huddersfield Giants - who have won three of their first four matches - on Saturday.

Giants are on the back of a big home victory over Salford Red Devils two days ago, but Eden reckons Castleford’s first win of the campaign will prove a turning point and they are capable of stringing a run of results together to get into the top-six race.

“I hope so,” he said. “We are heading in the right direction.

“I think we’ll get a bit of a confidence boost from [last Sunday’s] game.

“We know we are up there now and we just need to build that momentum.

“It has taken a little bit of time to find our feet, but [winning] the next three games is our target.”