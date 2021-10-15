East Leeds' Nathan Conroy. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The former Leeds Rhinos pair have sent messages of support ahead of the showdown with Clock Face Miners at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road (4.15pm).

“I wanted them to let the lads know what it feels like to play in a final, no matter what magnitude it is,” Easts’ coach Rob Roberts said.

“They all hold special places and as a player it’s something you can’t let pass you by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You have to beon it from minute one to minute 80.

“Massive appreciation to those two lads for doing that.”

Roberts reckons the way Easts performed against higher-ranked teams - including Siddal and Stanningley - during the league campaign will stand them in good stead for today.

And he insisted a change of culture at the club is paying dividends.

“We’ve done well,” he said.

“As a coaching staff, myself, Tom Sheldrake and my lad Josh [Jordan-Roberts] have tried to change the attitude - getting to training on time, discipline on the field, no talking back to the ref.

“We have built a bit of accountability and togetherness and we have brought some quality players in.

“We managed to get Olly Hughes and Moris Kamano from Wakefield and Sam Storey who has played a bit at Warrington.

“Shaun Jordan has come back from Wigan and Jack Norfolk and Luke Littlewood are back from the pro’ game.

“That was a massive help and we’ve had the emergence of Andy Djeukessi, the winger who is only 18. He is a cracking player.

“More recently we’ve had Jordan Russell, who has played in Leeds’ academy and add to that the regulars like Ben Walkin, who has been a stalwart for us and Nathan Conroy - we are going along okay.”

Roberts described Clock Face as a “very well-drilled outfit”.

He said: “We will be up against it, no doubt about that.

“They are a massive threat, but we have trained well and now it’s down to the boys.

“The buzz around the place now is amazing.

“Hopefully, with us having quite a successful season we might attract some more players.”

The Conference Shield final between Kells and West Hull kicks off on the same grund at 11.45am, followed by the Grand Final between Thatto Heath Crusaders and Wath Brow Hornets (2pm).