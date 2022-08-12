Duo leave Hunslet ahead of trip to Keighley Cougars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batley Bulldogs have recalled former Leeds Rhinos academy hooker Oli Burton from his loan spell and forward Matty Stableford has left the club by mutual consent, for personal reasons.

Hunslet will take on the promotion favourites without Sion Jones and fellow prop Ross Peltier is a major doubt.

Both suffered a knee injury in the home defeat by Midlands Hurricanes last month.

Matty Stableford. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Jones has been ruled out for at least two weeks, while Peltier will undergo a fitness test before coach Alan Kilshaw names his squad for the game.

Jacob Doyle is expected back from a knee injury within the next two weeks.

Second-row Josh Jordan-Roberts is available after suspension and goal-kicking half-back Patrick Walker and prop Kieran Moran are also back in contention following injury.

Kilshaw insisted the absentees are not an excuse.

Alan Kilsjaw. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC

He said: “Every team seems to be doing it tough at the minute and we have a lot of players with bumps and bruises.

"However, we have had a few returning to full training to boost the squad, which is timely as it seems like, at the minute, we get a couple back and lose a couple.”

Of Burton, Kilshaw said: “We are hopeful Oli will return before the end of the season.

"Batley have been great with us all year, but have injuries to hookers which presents him with an opportunity to play Championship football this weekend.

"We have two quality nines in Harvey Whiteley and Cam Berry, who have played regularly all season, which gives us depth in that position.”

Explaining Stableford’s departure, Kilshaw said: “We can’t speak highly enough of him.

"He came to us from Oulton in the off-season and has played regularly but, with a young baby and another on the way, coupled with a demanding job, he was finding it harder and harder to commit to training and playing and has taken the decision to unfortunately step down.

"He will be missed, both on and off the field, and we wish him well for the future.”

Hunslet knocked Cougars out of the Challenge Cup at the start of this season and Kilshaw is in defiant mood ahead of Sunday’s attempt to end their 100 per cent league record.

Kilshaw said: “We are the only team that’s beaten them all year and we came very close to doing it again in the league.

“They are very structured and you can predict what they will do, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to defend - and that’s the challenge

“They have blown teams out the water this year in terms of spend – they have been fishing with dynamite compared to the rest of us, but that doesn’t mean in an 80-minute contest they can’t be beaten.

"They have weaknesses, but we need to be able to expose them and give ourselves the opportunities to do that.”

He added: “We have had some tough conversations this week.

“We have plenty missing, but we have plenty of quality in the 17 as well.

“We have had a good week, following a good week off and we will turn up ready.

"We have to contend with the atmosphere – and the little things they are smart on and get away with – but we’re prepared for that.”

Hunslet (at Keighley): from Render, Reittie, Mossop, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Berry, O’Hanlon, Paga, Carr, Hallett, Sanderson, Moran, Beharrell, Peltier, Hird, Turner, Oakley, Walker.