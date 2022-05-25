Dual-reg system is superior to reserves rugby says Leeds Rhinos’ Muizz Mustapha

Mustapha, who was born in Nigeria and brought up in Leeds, made his Rhinos debut in 2019 and returned to the club in pre-season after spending 2021 on loan at Hull KR.

The 22-year-old Rhinos academy product made 11 appearances for the Robins, but has been selected only three times, all as a substitute, for Leeds this year.

He has also featured for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration in the Betfred Championship, including last Saturday’s win over Newcastle Thunder.

Leeds Rhinos' Muizz Mustapha takes on Eloi Pelissier and Andrew Dixon of Toulouse. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Championship is a higher level than the reserves competition, which alternates with the under-18 academy and has fixtures only every other week.

Mustapha said: “It [the Championship] is a bit more organised and there’s something to play for.

“In the reserves, there’s not much to play for – everyone’s just trying to get a team together.

“[The Championship] is a better standard.”

Leeds Rhinos' Muizz Mustapha is held by St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Agnatius Paasi. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Out of contract at the end of this season, Mustapha needs to be playing on a regular basis to prove – to Leeds and other clubs – what he can do.

“I played a couple of games under Jonesy [Rhinos’ interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan], but not many minutes,” he said.

“I’ve been looking to get some game time at Bradford and some form.

“I have been in and out of teams so it has been quite hard.

“I just want to get some minutes under my belt at Bradford and it is going good.

“I don’t train with the lads all the time so it is hard getting some connections, but I think I’m getting some good form and we’re getting used to playing with each other, so I have been enjoying it.”

Being a member of Rhinos’ full-time squad, Mustapha trains with them during the week, before linking up with Bradford when required.

“It depends on when the game is,” he said of his schedule.

“Sometimes I might train with Bradford on a Thursday night and then the captain’s run, but usually it’s just the captain’s run [the final session before a game] and then play on the Sunday, or whenever the game is.

“It is tough, but I am getting my head round it.

“I am getting used to it now so it’s not too bad.”

The important thing for Mustapha is getting out on the field.

“There’s no point moaning about it,” he insisted.

“I just get on with it, try and do my job and do the best I can.”

But Mustapha admitted not featuring more often for Leeds is frustrating.

“It’s my main club,” he said.

“That’s who I want to be playing for, but there’s not much I can do apart from put my head down and keep doing what I am doing and working hard.

“I just hope I can show what I can do whenever the coach needs me or feels I can make a contribution to the team.”

Rhinos have a new coach in Rohan Smith and Mustapha described that as a fresh start.

He added: “I’ll just keep doing what I am doing and hopefully he gives me a shot at some point.”