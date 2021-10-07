Fred Done presents the Super League trophy to Leeds Rhinos' Danny McGuire after the 2017 Grand Final. Picture by SWpix.com.

The deal wil extend the betting company's sponsorship of the competition, which began in 2017, until the end of 2023.

That will make it the joint-longest title partnership since Super League started in 1996.

Super League's chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: “It’s great to be extending our successful partnership with Betfred.

"During this difficult period, they’ve been outstanding headline partners and we can’t thank Fred [Done, Betfred's owner] and his team enough for their continued support.

"We look forward to continuing to work with them for the next two years.

"To have the support of someone like Fred who is so passionate about Super League and who shares our aspirations for its future is fantastic.”

Done added: “The passion and enthusiasm shown by the fans, media and everybody involved in the game of rugby league is I believe, the essential reason this has proved such an enjoyable and rewarding sponsorship for Betfred and is why I had absolutely no hesitation in extending the Super League deal for at least a further two years.”

As part of the new sponsorship, Super League and Betfred will continue to support the ‘gamble responsibly’ campaign, which is currently promoted at games.