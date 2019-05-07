Don’t bet on me being the next Leeds Rhinos coach says Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos are on the hunt for a new head coach for the second time in less than a year and again Daryl Powell has been linked with the role.

The Castleford Tigers boss is rated as an 8/1 shot with Super League sponsors Betfred to return to Leeds where he was a player from 1998-2000 and coach in 2001-2003.

However, when told of the betting, Powell warned: “I wouldn’t be putting any money on.”

Powell took over at Castleford in 2013 and has led them to top spot in Super League as well as Wembley and the Grand Final, losing both times to Rhinos.

“I’ve no plans to leave Cas for Leeds,” he stressed.

“I’m contracted here, I’ve always been happy here and I love the club.

“We’ve not won anything yet and I’d like to win something at the club - apart from the league leaders, which nobody rates, but I think is quite important myself.”

Furner played under Powell at Leeds in 2003.

Of his sacking, Powell said: “I was really shocked to hear the news. It’s very early.

“I don’t know what’s gone on inside the four walls, but I know Dave personally and he’s a top fella.

“I was just really surprised that it has happened so early in his career at Leeds.

“We are only 14 rounds into Super League so he’s not been given a massive amount of time to fix things up.”

Shaun Wane, who left Wigan Warriors after masterminding a Grand Final win last year, is the early front runner to replace Furner, according to Betfred.

Richard Marshall, recently sacked by Halifax, is second favourite after he watched Leeds’ defeat by Salford Red Devils last Friday alongside Rhinos’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, though The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the timing of that was coincidental.

Richard Agar, who has been appointed as Leeds’ interim coach, is priced at 11/2.

