Dom Brambani’s return is boost ahead of Hunslet’s trip to Rochdale

Hunslet's Dominic Brambani is available to face Rochdale. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Brambani has been forced to self-isolate in recent weeks but has now been given the thumbs-up to return to action after having missed the Parksiders’ last four fixtures.

Young half-back Dave Gibbons, who was unavailable for last week’s home win over London Skolars, has recovered from a groin strain and is also available for selection. Simon Brown, however, has not quite recovered from a rib injury, while Matty Chrimes is ruled out against his home-town club through a sternum knock sustained against the Skolars.

Will Cooke (hamstring) and Brad Hey (ankle/Covid), meanwhile, are still sidelined.

“The group have prepared for this game exceptionally well,” said Hunslet head coach Alan Kilshaw.

“Rochdale have hit some good form and after their strong recruitment in the off-season, and during the season, they have a very talented squad.

“We know they will be strong favourites for the game, but I am confident in our squad’s ability to mix it with the best sides in this division; Rochdale fall under that category.”