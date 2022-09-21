Tetevano was dismissed in Leeds’ 42-12 loss at St Helens in June and last season’s Challenge Cup exit on the same ground.

The two-time NRL Grand Finalist has played in Rhinos’ last eight games after returning from suspension, filling in as an emergency second-rower as well as his more usual role in the middle of the field.

That spell has seen him produce his best rugby since joining Rhinos from Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2021 campaign and he reckons a new approach is paying off.

Zane Tetevano celebrates as Leeds clinch thier place at Old Trafford with victory over Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think I am a lot clearer in my mind about how I want to approach things,” he said. “I just want to control what I can control and I know by doing the right things on the field it will take me a long way.”

Tetevano stressed: “I came to this club to hopefully one day get the opportunity to play in a Grand Final and obviously everyone wants to win one.

“I just want to keep it pretty low key for myself and focus on things I need to improve on. I don’t need to get a 10/10 performance, I just need to do my job really well, with the intensity it needs to be at finals time.”

Zane Tetvano in action for Rhinos at St Helens in June. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

At 31, the Cook Island international is one of the experienced heads in a relatively young Rhinos squad and, having played in Australian title deciders for Sydney Roosters and Penrith, he knows what to expect this weekend.

One of his main pieces of advice to teammates is make the most of the week and Saturday’s occasion, but don’t let it distract from the job at hand.

He said: “It’s exciting, a good feeling - you have to embrace it and take it in and enjoy it, but make sure you get prepped for the game.

“You have to soak it up and make the most of it. That’s something I will talk about to the lads.”

Jarrod O'Connor, pictured, has a bright future, Zane Tetevabno reckons. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Whatever happens at Old Trafford, Tetevano reckons the experience of reaching, preparing for and playing in a Grand Final will be good for Rhinos’ youngsters.

“Liam Tindall has been amazing and Jarrod [O’Connor] has come into his own,” he said.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with him and that kid has a lot of potential.

“He is so raw, he is a great player and he can play anywhere on the field and he is a great kid as well.

“I am proud of him for the hard work he has done and the extras he puts in. Obviously it is paying off. They have got a bright future, but they have to stick to the process.”