'Doing the hard stuff': Hunslet boss pledges attacking changes v Midlands Hurricanes
Coach Alan Kilshaw has predicted some attacking changes from his side in Hunslet RLFC’s Betfred League One clash with Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday.
Hunslet are fifth in the table, one place and two points above this weekend’s visitors, after winning half of their four games so far.
Kilshaw said: “We’re still looking for a complete 80-minute performance and - in trying to
evolve and develop our attack - have made some changes we hope will accelerate that process.”
But he insisted: “We don’t want it to be to the detriment of our defence. In three games out of
four this season we have kept teams scoreless in the second-half.
“We have kept two really good attacking sides - North Wales and Dewsbury Rams - to eight and 12 points respectively. We are doing the hard stuff really well.
“It’s our last home league game until we entertain Workington on May 21 so it’s important we put in a good performance in front of our loyal supporters and it’s also important they turn out in numbers and get behind the team.”
New signing Matty Beharrell has gone straight into the squad for Sunday. The former Doncaster and Dewsbury Rams scrum-half has rejoined Hunslet on a deal until the end of this season, after a successful loan spell last year.
The Parksiders are without second-row Nathan Newbound, who injured his back in the Good Friday defeat at Dewsbury and stand-off Jake Sweeting (torn quad muscle), but both are expected to be fit for the next league fixture, at Cornwall on Saturday, May 13. Kieron Lawton has been released because of increased work commitments.
Hunslet (v Midlands): from: Watson, Render, Ryder, Burton, Conroy, Beharrell, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles, Barcoe, Syme, Wray, McGrath, Bull, Punchard, Wheeler, Darley, Goddard.
Referee: Brad Milligan (Workington). Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.