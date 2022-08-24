Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers visit Warrington Wolves on Thursday, play host to Salford Red Devils four days later and close their regular season at Leeds Rhinos the following Saturday.

Richardson admitted the packed schedule, at the end of a long, hard campaign, will take its toll physically and could mean lower quality rugby in the play-offs.

He said: “At this time of year, every club is battling through injuries.

Castleford Tigers' Danny Richardson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“To have three games in a week doesn’t really make much sense to me, the week before the play-offs.

“Teams are struggling and you want the play-offs to be as competitive as they can be and for teams to be fielding the best one-17 they can.”

But Richardson insisted: “We know what the challenge is and we are ready to go at it head on.”

He said: “As players, we just turn up to train every day and play.

Nathan Massey has recovered from a knee injury and is included in Tigers' initial squad to face Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“These are the fixtures we’ve been given and whether we agree with them or not, it’s our job.

“We’ll turn up and do our job the best we can.”

Tigers began round 25 in seventh spot, just a point behind fifth-placed Leeds Rhinos.

The top six go into the post-season series and Richardson stressed: “It is in our own hands and everything’s down to us.

Liam Watts is available after a two-match ban. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Three games in quick succession isn’t ideal for anyone, but it’s a chance for us to nail some wins and that will put us in the six.

“We are looking forward to it, excited and confident and hopefully we can get there.”

Liam Watts is available for Tigers after a two-match ban and Nathan Massey could return from a knee injury.

Jordan Turner and Cheyse Blair drop out from the team beaten by Huddersfield Giants last week.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock,D Clark, J Clark, Currie, Dean, Dufty, Harrison, Holmes, Holroyd, Hughes, Mata’utia, Mikaele, Minikin, Mulhern, Ratchford, Thewlis, Thomas, Walker, Wardle, Williams.

Castleford Tigers: from Olpherts, Mamo, Faraimo, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman, Massey, Griffin, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Smith, Eden, Martin, Hall, O’Brien, Robb, Qareqare, Mellor.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).