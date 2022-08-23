Disciplinary verdicts reached on Wakefield Trinity's Liam Hood and Kelepi Tanginoa
A disciplinary tribunal has announced its decisions on Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Hood and Kelepi Tanginoa.
Hood, a former Leeds Rhinos hooker, was found guilty after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade D shoulder charge in last week’s win at Hull FC.
He was suspended for three matches, which means he won’t play again for Trinity this year.
The ban was the minimum for a grade D incident, which could have seen Hood stood down for up to five games.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United ‘agree personal terms’ with attacker, Whites ‘reject’ improved bid from PL rival
-
2
Leeds United boss reveals ‘Champions League’ argument which convinced Rasmus Kristensen to join
-
3
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
-
4
Leeds United XI predicted to face Barnsley as Jesse Marsch starts six youngsters
-
5
Leeds United man puts weird moment behind him to make mockery of £15m transfer discrepancy
There was more bad news for Trinity when the panel rejected Tanginoa’s appeal against a three-match ban for grade C dangerous contact in this month’s home win over Wigan Warriors.
Tanginoa, who has already missed one match, will be available for Trinity’s final fixture of the season.
The panel ruled Tanginoa’s appeal was not frivolous, so decided against increasing his suspension.