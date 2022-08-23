News you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary verdicts reached on Wakefield Trinity's Liam Hood and Kelepi Tanginoa

A disciplinary tribunal has announced its decisions on Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Hood and Kelepi Tanginoa.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:59 pm

Hood, a former Leeds Rhinos hooker, was found guilty after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade D shoulder charge in last week’s win at Hull FC.

He was suspended for three matches, which means he won’t play again for Trinity this year.

The ban was the minimum for a grade D incident, which could have seen Hood stood down for up to five games.

Liam Hood scores for Trinity against Hull. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

There was more bad news for Trinity when the panel rejected Tanginoa’s appeal against a three-match ban for grade C dangerous contact in this month’s home win over Wigan Warriors.

Tanginoa, who has already missed one match, will be available for Trinity’s final fixture of the season.

The panel ruled Tanginoa’s appeal was not frivolous, so decided against increasing his suspension.

Kelepi Tanginoa in action for Trinity against Wigan. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.
