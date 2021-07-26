Disciplinary round-up: No charges for Leeds Rhinos but Wakefield Trinity, Hull and Huddersfield Giants have player banned
Leeds Rhinos avoided any suspensions after the RFL’s match review panel studied last Friday’s win over Salford Red Devils.
Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell was issued with an official caution for lifting a knee, but faces no further action.
Teammate Richie Myler, who was sin-binned in the same game, avoided any extra punishment.
Salford's Tui Lolohea (grade A foul abuse) and Seb Ikahihifo (grade A dangerous contact) were charged, but not suspended after also being shown a yellow card.
Hull will be without forward Andre Savelio for Thursday's visit of Rhinos.
He has been suspended for three matches after being charged with grade C punching in the loss at Huddersfield Giants last week, when he was sent-off.
Giants' Josh Jones was banned for two matches for grade C punching, after being dismissed over the same incident.
Hull's Ligi Sao was warned for raising a knee.
Wakefield Trinity will travel to Catalans Dragons on Thursday without forward Jay Pitts who was handed a two-game penalty notice for dangerous contact against Wigan Warriors last Friday.
Trinity's Kelepi Tanginoa was cautioned for dangerous contact.
