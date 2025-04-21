Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos player among 12 charged by match review panel as one banned

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
A Leeds Rhinos player is among 12 charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

Forward Cooper Jenkins was handed one penalty point, but faces no further action, after being accused of grade A late contact on a passer during the Good Friday win against Huddersfield Giants. Players from eight different clubs were charged, with one being suspended under the sport’s new totting up procedure. Those charged have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the match review panel’s findings and any appeals will be heard later that day. A failed challenge will result in a one-match ban, in addition to the previous punishment. Here’s the full list of charges from Betfred Super League round eight.

1. Match review panel

Grade A trip. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action.

2. Jez Litten (Hull KR v Hull FC)

Grade C head contact. Three penalty points (reduced from five because of first half dismissal). Total points four. Fined.

3. Cade Cust (Hull FC v Hull KR)

Two charges: Grade A late conract on passer. One penalty point. Total points 4.5. Fined. Grade A late contact on passer. One penalty point. Total points five. Fined.

4. Jordan Rapana (Hull FC v Hull KR)

Grade A late contact on passer. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action.

5. Moses Mbye (St Helens v Wigan Warriors)

Grade A late contact on passer. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action.

6. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors v St Helens)

