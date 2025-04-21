Forward Cooper Jenkins was handed one penalty point, but faces no further action, after being accused of grade A late contact on a passer during the Good Friday win against Huddersfield Giants. Players from eight different clubs were charged, with one being suspended under the sport’s new totting up procedure. Those charged have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the match review panel’s findings and any appeals will be heard later that day. A failed challenge will result in a one-match ban, in addition to the previous punishment. Here’s the full list of charges from Betfred Super League round eight.