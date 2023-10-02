Disciplinary news as Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Leigh Leopards players charged by match review panel
Five players have been charged following the opening round of Betfred Super League play-offs.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
The RFL’s match review panel issued a total of six charges after last weekend’s elimination ties when Hull KR beat Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves lost to St Helens.
In a blow to England, national captain George Williams received a penalty notice which is set to keep him out of the first Test against Tonga on Sunday, October 22.
Places in the Grand Final will be at stake when Saints visit Catalans Dragons on Friday and Hull KR travel to Wigan Warriors the following afternoon. The Grand Final is on Saturday, October 14.
